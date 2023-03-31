The Thomasville Community Foundation is currently accepting applications from eligible nonprofit organizations for grants.
To be eligible for consideration, organizations must be a 501©3, have a current state solicitation license, have filed a 990 for the prior fiscal year and have a board of directors with at least three directors, with two of the three having no familial relationship.
If an organization conducting the project does not meet those criteria, it can apply for a grant under the fiscal sponsorship of an eligible organization.
Established in 1945, the foundation works with other organizations and individuals to strengthen the community by providing resources for a range of existing and future charitable needs in the Thomasville area.
Eligible organizations can apply online at https://bit.ly/3JR7scz. Applications must be completed by Friday, April 21, at 5 p.m. All applicants will be notified of status by June 30 and grant awards will be received by Aug. 31.
Applications require an explanation of the project including amount of request, anticipated impact/results for the Thomasville community, how the project will be evaluated, action steps, project partners, budget and other funding sources.
Requests not considered for funding include capital campaigns (building/construction projects); debt retirement/deficit funding, direct support of individuals (e.g. scholarships, hardship); duplication of existing programs or services by new organizations; endowment funds; travel and conferences; publication of books; projects that are typically the funding responsibility of federal, state or local government; sponsorships or fundraisers; and projects that promote specific political/religious views or lobbying activities.
For questions or assistance in completing the grant application, email TvilleCommFdnGrant@gmail.com. Phone consultations are available upon request.
Typical grant amounts in recent years average $3,500. Organizations with track records of attaining measurable results will receive higher consideration.
All funded organizations will be required to submit a report on the outcomes of the project no later than March 31, 2024. Photos and responses from project recipients are appreciated.
