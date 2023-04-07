MUSIC SHOWCASE FUNDRAISER

Rhythm of Spring Showcase will be held Saturday, April 8, 3-7 p.m. at Thomasville High School’s Finch Auditorium, 406 Unity Street, Thomasville. Featuring The RDU Jazz Trio with Nicci Canada and Latin-American dance group Takiri Folclor Latino. Featuring an Easter Egg Raffle for prizes including an Xbox Series X, portable ice maker, a 70-inch smart TV and various gift cards. Special guests The Super Spring Fashion Models. Thomasville Bulldogs Cheerleaders will be performing and there will be food trucks/other vendors on site. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Proceeds go to the Steve B. Price Senior Scholarship and Davidson County Homeless Care Packages. Advance tickets available at: bit.ly/rhythmofspring23.

Trending Videos