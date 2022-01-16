THOMASVILLE — A recent discussion at the annual budget retreat for Thomasville City Council produced the possibility of a blue-ribbon committee that would brainstorm uses for the building that once housed the Thomasville Police Department.
Per conversation between Mayor Raleigh York Jr., City Manager Michael Brandt and the rest of council, this committee might soon have the authority to investigate and assign resources for architectural engineering. The location at 7 W. Guilford St. is a 19,000-square-foot former police and Thomasville City Hall building replaced by a 36,000-square-foot facility at 250 W. Main St.
Dialogue between city officials has been ongoing since before ground was broken on the new headquarters. City Council is already tasked with tackling several issues to simply bring the current facility up to date, including replacement of heating units and renovations to the building’s restrooms.
Councilman Ronald Bratton, who previously served as the city’s police chief, has spoken fondly of the building and has suggested the 1937 relic could be transformed into a museum.
“We know that you’re interested in a museum, but what private enterprise could also use the facility?” Brandt asked. “Someone approached us a couple of years ago to potentially use it as an entrepreneurial space, a maker space type thing. There are a number of things that potentially could go there that would potentially have the ability to raise funds independently of the city.”
It has been suggested by city staff and council members that a six-month timetable could be established, and Brandt mentioned the idea of setting aside $20,000 for this committee to get started.
According to David Yemm, former Thomasville City Councilman, the police station is in a National Historic District and designated as a local historic landmark. Previous city staff has said that certain groups have made inquiries on renting the facility, but its lack of ADA accessibility has been a deterrent.
The possibility of transforming the station into a museum has been discussed, but practical funding sources for doing so have been difficult to come by. The time is now, officials say, to determine what will become of the building.
“We’ve kind of kicked this can, for years, down the road,” York said. “It’s time we kind of kick this can to the side.”
The mayor is expected to appoint a committee, with the approval of council, to investigate further uses for the former police department building. Thomasville remains in the planning phase of determining how many people should be on the committee and which stakeholders should be a part of this committee.
Historic commission, PACE, Thomasville Tourism, council, business owners and individuals representing the community’s interests have been mentioned as the primary sources of information. Bratton expressed his interest in possibly serving on the committee.
“When the Big Chair Lofts were being built, we had builders doing that, and they agreed to meet us [at the police department] one afternoon, and we walked all over that building,” York said. “They looked at it and said, ‘This is a great building structure.’ It’ll take a lot of money, we all know that, but I feel like it’s an excellent building.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
