DAVIDSON COUNTY — At its regular meeting Monday, the Davidson County Board of Commissioners proposed taking control of the Davidson County Board of Health.

A resolution was adopted by a 5-0 vote for a public hearing at 6 p.m. on April 24 to receive public input on whether commissioners should assume direct control of the health board. The proposed resolution, brought before the board by Commissioner James Shores, would make the board an advisory board required to gain approval from the commissioners before any new decisions or policies that affect the public could take effect.

