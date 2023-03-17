DAVIDSON COUNTY — At its regular meeting Monday, the Davidson County Board of Commissioners proposed taking control of the Davidson County Board of Health.
A resolution was adopted by a 5-0 vote for a public hearing at 6 p.m. on April 24 to receive public input on whether commissioners should assume direct control of the health board. The proposed resolution, brought before the board by Commissioner James Shores, would make the board an advisory board required to gain approval from the commissioners before any new decisions or policies that affect the public could take effect.
“Directly, you become the public health board, essentially,” County Manager Casey Smith said. “You do have to have an advisory board, since public health is involved, as I understand it. That is comprised of the same type of composition-type-of-folks as the current health board.”
Per the agenda, the Davidson County Board of Health is scheduled to take up the issue at a special meeting Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. The only new business to be acted upon is a discussion of the adopted resolution authorizing the board of commissioners to assume direct control of any activities conducted by the board of health.
Currently, the 12-member Davidson County Board of Health is an autonomous entity that does not need approval by the local government to implement public health policies and practices. Under the proposal, it would become similar in nature to other departments, such as the Davidson County Planning and Zoning Board, in how it answers directly to commissioners.
Shores offered that the change would improve the “efficiency” of decisions related to public health and would give commissioners more control.
Out of 100 counties in North Carolina, 29 have placed their boards of health under the control of county commissioners.
Commissioner Steve Shell expressed his desire to see a more “unified” front between county agencies and reiterated a point he has made throughout the pandemic. Shell has said multiple times that he feels there is not unity between commissioners and the health board. He also suggested that the health board and the health director do not have to answer persistent questions regarding public health, whereas commissioners answer what he says are multiple questions that come “every day.”
Shell sought to address some concerns that he attributed to the health board and health director at the commissioners’ meeting. Under state law, health advisory boards are required to have members that represent differing health professions, human services and community partners that represent the community. It is possible current members of the board of health could be reappointed to the proposed advisory board.
“I think the misunderstanding that I have heard is the (health) board seems to think we are going to dismantle the health board,” Shell said. “And the director seems to think that we are going to get rid of the director. That’s not our intention at all. Our intention is that the vision is clearer when you have a unified front. ... We need to be part of the process.”
Commissioner Chris Elliott was also among the commissioners who expressed his opinion that the board of health should operate the same as other county departments.
“I think that everything should be equal,” Elliott said. “We’re not trying to do a power grab. We work well with those individuals, but at the end of the day, I think the board of commissioners and the county manager, and his staff should have a final say.”
Commissioners Fred McClure and Karen Watford were both absent from the meeting and therefore did not vote on the item.
