DAVIDSON COUNTY — The Davidson County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to table an allotment of $4 million for design work on a 587-bed jail facility, which would net 290 new beds from what is currently housed in the existing structure.
County staff will revisit with architects what the $4 million design fee covers before bringing the proposed bid back to the board next month. The new jail project has been in the planning phase for years, dating back to when the county constructed a new courthouse in Lexington. The need for a new jail has been brought about as the number of inmates has skyrocketed in the last decade.
“We need the space, that’s for sure,” Sheriff Richie Simmons said. “We need it for the inmates, for their safety and also for the professionals going in there trying to conduct work.”
Simmons told the board in 2019 that the Davidson County Detention Center has issues of overcrowding, poor living conditions and safety hazards that raise concerns for employees. A December 2018 state inspection found the jail was overcrowded and had unsightly cells, defective plumbing and supervision that did not meet the state’s standard.
The current jail has 297 beds. Simmons said state inspectors found that the jail was 69 inmates over capacity on the day of inspection. The new facility would see 100 old beds abolished and 390 new established.
One of the first stages in trying to improve jail conditions also came in 2019, when commissioners approved inmate transfer agreements with three counties. Agreements with Ashe, Craven and Yadkin counties were approved in a precautionary measure to back up a previous agreement with Rowan County. Earlier in 2019, commissioners approved an arrangement to give the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office an opportunity to house inmates at the Rowan County Detention Center.
Since that time, Simmons and his staff have worked to reduce the number of inmates at the detention center without transferring inmates to Rowan County.
Issues of overcrowding have been exacerbated, Simmons has said, by the reality juvenile inmates must be separated from the general population. The situation involving juveniles and those serving time over the weekend has led to inmates sleeping on mats on the floor outside of cells.
The sheriff said he has received reports of inmates throwing objects at officers. Maintenance has also been a significant issue, the sheriff said.
The county is currently operating under the pretense it can execute the plans to build a new jail in 2022 on the site of what is now the U.S. Post Office. The postal service’s lease expires in October 2022.
Commissioners will revisit the design fee at next month’s board meeting.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.