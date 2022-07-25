Sheriff Richie Simmons recognizes retiring members of DCSO

Sheriff Richie Simmons recognizes Cpt. Phillip Goodyear, Lt. Dennis Rabon and Deputy Timmy Surratt, who retire from the DCSO this month. Not pictured: Maj. Robert Miller.

 File photo

DAVIDSON COUNTY — A group of Davidson County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced their retirements this month, with the county’s board of commissioners presenting them with their badges and recognizing them for their service.

DCSO Cpt. Phillip Goodyear, Maj. Robert Miller, Lt. Dennis Rabon, and Deputy Timmy Surratt were celebrated for their nearly 100 combined years of service at this month’s meeting of Davidson County Board of Commissioners. Sheriff Richie Simmons explained his appreciation for the opportunity to watch their careers unfold and their value to the department.

