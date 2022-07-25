DAVIDSON COUNTY — A group of Davidson County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced their retirements this month, with the county’s board of commissioners presenting them with their badges and recognizing them for their service.
DCSO Cpt. Phillip Goodyear, Maj. Robert Miller, Lt. Dennis Rabon, and Deputy Timmy Surratt were celebrated for their nearly 100 combined years of service at this month’s meeting of Davidson County Board of Commissioners. Sheriff Richie Simmons explained his appreciation for the opportunity to watch their careers unfold and their value to the department.
Chairman Steve Shell read a statement from Miller, who was out of town and could not attend the meeting, but wanted to share his thoughts.
“They’re rocks; they’ve been here forever,” Simmons said of the men in attendance. “For all three of them … I got to watch their careers blossom, and they’ve done wonderful jobs for this county. They’ve done nothing but push us forward to places we wouldn’t have gone without them.”
A popular sentiment among law enforcement officers and elected officials is concern for the evolving nature of crime fighting. The job isn’t as attractive as it used to be, according to local officials, as it was when Goodyear, Miller and Rabon joined the force in early 1990s.
Many have said that violence towards law enforcement officers has increased and that it detracts from recruitment efforts to bring young people into the profession. Beyond that, Miller laments lack of support from even some of those elected officials who are tasked with allocating funding to the department.
“I have spent 30 years of my life working for this county as a deputy sheriff,” Miller said in his statement. “I thank the late Sheriff [Jimmy] Johnson and his command staff for giving me a chance at a career that I truly loved. I followed in my mom’s footsteps as she worked 31 years for Davidson County. … I have been ridiculed and threatened for decisions over the past few years. I even tried to ask three of the county commissioners for help and only one of them contacted me back. That really resonated with me.”
For the men with 30 years of experience, technology has changed over the span of five different sheriffs, transitioning from paper copies to digital ones.
Shell, in addition to reading Miller’s words, added his own opinions about the job. He said he has watched with displeasure as it changed from when he was with the department. Becoming a law enforcement officer more than 40 years ago, Shell acknowledged how pay rates and the nature of the job have changed.
“I was with the sheriff’s department in the 70s,” Shell said. “Back then, we didn’t make any money, but it was an honor to be a law enforcement officer. It’s a lot different. With what law enforcement goes through today, I’m not sure I could do it today. It’s really a challenge.
“Staying as long as you guys have, it’s commendable. It shows your character and your dedication to service.”
