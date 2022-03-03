DAVIDSON COUNTY — Activists who have campaigned for nearly a year and a half after the fatal shooting of a High Point teenager made their way to a Davidson County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday.
Three Guilford County residents were on hand at Monday’s meeting to speak about the death of Fred Cox. Cox, 18, who was shot and killed by Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Shane Hill during a chaotic scene outside an east High Point church on Nov. 8, 2020, when drive-by assailants fired at people leaving a memorial service.
Two of the three people who spoke about Cox at Monday’s meeting directly called on commissioners to fire Hill and one threatened to disrupt the county.
“Justice would be Fred still being with us here today,” High Point resident Jason Hicks said. “With the understanding that justice isn’t possible, we’re demanding accountability. Accountability would begin with the firing of Michael Shane Hill from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. If Hill isn’t fired, we will — and I promise you — we will disrupt Davidson County. Davidson County will become an uncomfortable place to be, and I don’t say that lightly, because this family has suffered through the uncomfortableness of their son, this mother’s only child, being murdered at the hands of law enforcement.
“I demand that you fire Michael Shane Hill.”
Chairman Steve Shell told Hicks that commissioners do not respond to comments made during public address, but stipulated that he could call the county manager’s office for more information. Shell also said that he would be glad to answer the question any time of whether Hill would be fired if Hicks would contact him directly.
• Also during Monday’s meeting, Davidson County Health Director Lillian Koontz requested a nutritionist position to be added in the county. Koontz said the nutritionist would engage with pregnant mothers and children up to the age of four to help them learn more about the benefits of healthy eating and assist them in obtaining the benefits.
A federally-funded position was added by virtue of a 7-0 vote by commissioners.
• Commissioners also approved three state-funded social worker positions to address COVID-related distress to students in Davidson County, Lexington and Thomasville city schools.
• In the first Davidson County government meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Shell asked for help on behalf of the Ukrainians during his invocation. Requesting strength and guidance for the “people of the world,” Shell somberly acknowledged the crisis in Europe.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
