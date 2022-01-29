DAVIDSON COUNTY — An ongoing discussion will proceed for the foreseeable future on how Davidson County should prepare for increased interest in the area as a hotbed for economic progress.
A contingent of county residents would like to see it maintain its rural appeal, while others are primarily concerned with adding jobs and tax base. That debate was framed most recently at the final regular January meeting of county commissioners, when a rezoning request along U.S. Highway 64 East to reclassify a 35-acre parcel to heavy industrial was unanimously approved.
With the introduction of additional traffic to the area, including the presence of large trucks coming in and out, several residents openly resisted the notion that the direction of land use in the county is bringing progress.
Joe Davis, whose mother owns the largest adjoining property to the site, is an educator who spent the largest part of his career at Ledford High School. Currently an assistant principal at West Davidson High School, Davis raised the question of what kind of future development a 272,000-square-foot trucking hub provides to the county.
“My concern is the future,” Davis said. “There’s a creek that runs through there. I grew up playing in it, and for 150-plus years, my family has been there. This is going to be an environmental trash pit. I have two daughters; I am an only child. That land is going to go to my daughters down the line.
“The house I grew up in didn’t have indoor plumbing. It was a farmhouse. That’s the house my mom still lives in. … That’s family, that’s my history, that’s my heritage. I don’t want my children to lose that part.”
Commissioner Todd Yates responded to Davis, pointing to what he perceives as an imminent consideration. Despite the desire of some to see the county remain less populated than nearby areas of the state, Yates suggests it is only a matter of time before more industrialists call Davidson County home.
“So here’s the deal,” Yates said. “Where this property’s at, something’s coming there sooner or later, whether you like it or not. It’s either going to be a housing development or an industrial site, but something’s coming. … You see us do this every meeting. Most of the time, they’re not controversial, so it’s a pretty easy job. This one here is a pretty tough job, because nobody wants it in their back door.
“People want jobs. They want places for their kids to work. … Then something like this comes up, and you don’t want it in your backyard, and I get it. Nobody does.”
Yates proposed that the county form a smart growth committee to determine where the county wants to go with its development. He described Davidson as “ripe pickings” for industrial, commercial, retail and residential growth.
The commissioner asked the question to board members of how many of the county’s residents might want to see the growth versus how many don’t. As Charlotte continues to encroach north along the Interstate 85 corridor and Raleigh encroaches westward along Interstate 40, the board of commissioners foresee Davidson as a target area in the next 10-20 years.
Commissioner Steve Shell summarized his findings of trends over the last couple of decades that have set the stage for increased interest in the area.
“Years ago, parents spoke for children,” Shell said. “When children became owners of that property, they no longer wanted to be farmers. They wanted to sell it to a subdivision. And those children have a right to jobs, too.
“What’s the good [in] educat[ing] our children and send[ing] them off somewhere?”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.