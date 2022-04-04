DAVIDSON COUNTY — More than a year after Davidson County Board of Commissioners received an update on the second year of the county’s three-year pay study, local government officials considered options for employee insurance coverage.
Commissioner Chris Elliott has explained his personal misgivings with incremental cost increases being passed on to county employees. He explained that even though employees will not see sizable increases in the short-term, the principle of passing along costs to employees after what he views as moderate pay raises, at best, is hard to stomach.
“We’ve got a recruitment problem, payroll problem, and now we’ve got an insurance problem,” Elliott said. “I just know that when I was here five years ago, I had been here for 17½ years, and I was probably making $35,000 a year. I was insurance poor. I was paying the family coverage because my son has disabilities. I had to pay for the coverage. We barely had food on the table.
“I’m not speaking theoretically. I lived this.”
Commissioner Todd Yates countered by saying he agreed with Elliott’s sentiments but also felt some context was necessary. In the third and final year of a countywide pay study, he suggested that compensation could be adjusted in the near future but indicated payroll issues could not be fixed with insurance adjustments.
“I want to be fair to our employees just like everybody else,” Yates said. “We’ve got people here working in this county who are underpaid for what they’re doing. I want to make sure they’re paid properly. You’ve got to compare apples to apples. What kind of insurance policy do they have in Forsyth, what kind do they have in Guilford, what kind do they have in Thomasville?
“We’ve got to dig into it deep and see. We can’t just take people’s word for it. We’ve got to see what other people are paying. … I want to make sure that our people make as much as we can afford to pay them.”
In determining the appropriate course of action for insurance and pay scales, several commissioners have signaled their disdain for what they deem a difficult situation that is not a direct product of their doing.
“This is an issue that is not just affecting us,” Commissioner Steve Shell said of rising insurance costs. “It’s affecting [the private sector]. UPS is having to change every year, back and forth between United and Blue Cross, every year.”
Among the organizations surveyed in the second year of the study, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, library and Register of Deeds offices were examined to determine pay grade and how it might need to be adjusted. Questionnaires completed by employees were at the heart of the process, and those documents were reviewed by supervisors, archived to become records for the county to reference in the future.
County employees were asked about working conditions; what type of public contact they had, the variety and complexity of their work, what decisions they were responsible for making; consequences associated with any errors made; supervision given and received; knowledge, skills and abilities possessed.
Answers were used to help facilitate discussion on what it says about Davidson County in how it compares to surrounding counties and municipalities. The pay study also examined employment concentration of Davidson County residents, which is constituted primarily by an employment pool heavily concentrated along the Interstate 85 corridor. Much of the data indicated Davidson County is above state average, but it lags behind other agencies who provide better income for their employees.
For entry-level law enforcement, as well as for sergeants in the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, the pay schedule has not kept up with the surrounding area, according to study results released in the fall of 2020. The third and final year of the pay study will focus in part on the county health department, which was scheduled to be examined in the past year. Yates indicated those results would be forthcoming soon.
