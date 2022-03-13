DAVIDSON COUNTY — A group of county leaders will soon determine how the money Davidson County acquires from an opioid lawsuit will be used to combat addiction.
Davidson County staff was authorized in November to sign a national agreement for counties seeking compensation for damages due to the opioid epidemic. Three years ago, the Davidson County Board of Commissioners decided to retain counsel and to proceed with litigation. A long period of negotiation ensued, as Davidson was one of more than 3,000 counties and municipalities that pursued litigation against national opioid manufacturers and distributors.
Per the terms of the agreement, in North Carolina, 15% of the approximately $850 million will be apportioned directly to the state. The potential remains for 85% to be distributed among the counties.
The board began discussing this month who might make up a committee to develop a spending plan to address opioid abuse in Davidson County.
“We’re sort of like the dog who’s been chasing the car, and now he’s caught it,” County Attorney Chuck Frye said. “Well, what do you do with it? We have this money, and how are we going to spend it … because this is not like Golden Leaf money. This is not something that is just thrown at you and you spend it how you want to.”
The proposed settlements on a national level require that the distributors pay $26 billion over 20 years. Frye explained months ago that evidence-based addiction treatment, recovery support services, recovery housing, employment-related services, early-intervention programs, Naloxone distribution, post-overdose response teams, syringe service programs, criminal justice diversion programs, addiction treatments for incarcerated persons and re-entry programs are among the categories in which the county can spend the funding it receives.
In preliminary discussions, the sheriff, director of social services, emergency personnel and commissioners were mentioned as possible stakeholders who could serve on the committee.
In 2016, researchers from the CDC estimated the annual economic burden of prescription opioid abuse in the U.S. at $78.4 billion. In 2020, opioid overdose deaths rose to a record 93,000, an increase of nearly 30% over the prior year. From 2000-2019, more than 16,500 North Carolinians died from an accidental opioid overdose.
In 2018, the county board of commissioners weighed costs and benefits associated with the possibility of joining other counties in suing opioid manufacturers and distributors. The board joined the fight against opioid manufacturers and distributors in September 2018.
Three-and-a-half years later, that process is now reaching a conclusion. Frye says the net result is a possible boon for North Carolina, if used correctly.
“When you look at other states across the country, no other state has as much money that has been distributed on the local level,” Frye said. “Some states have as little as 15% going to the local level. The norm seems to be around a third. As a result of the negotiation between the [commissioners’] association and the attorney general’s office in North Carolina, we have the potential of getting 85% of the total amount of monies from the opioid settlement coming into the counties.
“And so then the question again is, having caught that car, what do we do with it?”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
