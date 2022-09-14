DAVIDSON COUNTY — An addition of four detention officers was greenlit by the Davidson County Board of Commissioners this week to improve the ratio of those charged with supervising inmates.
Sheriff Richie Simmons and DCSO Maj. Billy Louie addressed commissioners regarding staffing issues inside the jail that have left the county at a disadvantage in comparison with neighboring counties. As of Monday, eight current Davidson County detention officers on each squad at the jail are responsible for 306 inmates on a 24-hour, seven-day-per-week basis.
According to Louie, each shift as presently constituted is hamstrung by a 37.5-to-1 inmate-to-officer ratio.
“Needless to say, this is very unsafe to any officer, regardless of any detention center structural makeup and design,” Louie said. “With an officer-to-inmate ratio of 37.5-to-1, it goes without saying that our officers’ workload exceeds what is mentally and physically healthy for anyone in their position.”
Surrounding counties maintain a lower inmate-to-officer ratio than Davidson County. As of Sept. 10, Louie said that Randolph County houses 248 inmates with a total maximum of 422 at that facility. Eighteen officers are currently allotted, making their ratio 13.7-to-1, roughly a third of Davidson’s.
Ratios for Iredell, Rowan, Forsyth and Guilford are all smaller than what Davidson maintains. It creates hardship on multiple levels, Louie said, as the county is aggressively recruiting at a time that he said has been “very challenging for law enforcement agencies across our nation.”
He offered his opinion of how negative publicity for sheriff’s offices nationwide have impacted local communities.
“Finding those that express an interest and possess the skill sets, who are simply willing to put on a uniform and defend our country on a local level for a career, has been a challenge to say the least,” Louie said.
The major continued by describing what he says is “public scrutiny that haunts our profession.” Both he and the sheriff also lamented the requirements for training that could soon be handed down to sheriff’s offices across the state.
Simmons has formally opposed State Bill 300, which would mandate a year to get any new jailer certified. He has indicated that sheriffs have a tough enough time filling jailer positions. Insufficient number of jail schools prevent law enforcement from fulfilling the new requirements, according to the sheriff.
In June, the Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission voted to pursue rule-making authority to require individuals to obtain training prior to their certification and prior to working as a deputy sheriff, detention officer or telecommunicator, with a proposed effective date of July 1, 2023. This was in response to SB300.
After hearing his remarks Monday, commissioners expressed their desire to put together a resolution in opposition to the requirements for training and hope to have that on an upcoming meeting agenda. They mentioned their desire to gain the signatures of state legislators who represent Davidson County and their support in putting pressure to nix these requirements.
Both men from the sheriff’s office thanked commissioners for their support and for the approval for the four jailer positions. They also commented on how past pay increases have helped make the county a more desirable place for prospective employees.
“Getting the starting salary to where it’s competitive to other agencies in and around Davidson County has been a great help,” Louie said. “Being competitive gives us the leverage to hire quality employees for our future detention center. Secondly, we have found that offering the recruits an opportunity to attend BLET while continuing to work at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has aided us in finding qualified applicants.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
