This week commissioners discussed staffing issues inside the jail that have left the county at a disadvantage in comparison with neighboring counties.

DAVIDSON COUNTY — An addition of four detention officers was greenlit by the Davidson County Board of Commissioners this week to improve the ratio of those charged with supervising inmates.

Sheriff Richie Simmons and DCSO Maj. Billy Louie addressed commissioners regarding staffing issues inside the jail that have left the county at a disadvantage in comparison with neighboring counties. As of Monday, eight current Davidson County detention officers on each squad at the jail are responsible for 306 inmates on a 24-hour, seven-day-per-week basis.

