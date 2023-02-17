MEALS ON WHEELS VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Davidson Co. Senior Services is looking for volunteers to deliver meals. Currently, volunteers are desperately needed to provide hot, nutritious meals and a daily visit to homebound seniors in Davidson County on all 23 routes. It takes around 2 hours to deliver a route and can be done once-a-week, once every-other-week, or as a substitute. Your life can make a difference in the lives of others. If you can spare just 1-2 hours a month to help eliminate senior hunger, promote healthy aging, and reduce the feeling of isolation that many seniors experience, contact Chris Bitterman at 336-474-2646 or by email at chris.bitterman@davidsoncountync.gov.
Want to find out about events in Thomasville before they happen? The City of Thomasville, PACE, Thomasville Tourism, Parks & Recreation, Thomasville Library and other city organizations are coordinating to make the community aware of events in Thomasville. To sign up, text the word tvillevents to 888777 to receive notifications about events happening in Thomasville. If you would live to add an event to notifications, contact Priscilla at 336-474-2690.
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions, anniversaries, showers, church groups, etc. in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. Call 336-472-7336 for more information and to make reservations. Thomasville Woman’s Club is still offering its delicious Sunday buffet lunches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 to make reservations.
MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION FOR Veterans
Davidson County Department of Senior Services is offering transportation to the Veterans Medical Centers in Kernersville and Salisbury. Trips to the VA Medical Center in Salisbury are on Wednesdays and trips to the Kernersville VA Medical Center are on Thursdays. To be eligible, individuals must be a Davidson County resident and a veteran. One caregiver will be permitted to accompany the veteran if necessary. Appointments with the medical centers should be made within the time allotted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to ensure a return trip. To schedule transportation, call 336-242-2947 at least 48 hours prior to the appointment. The phone number is for transportation to appointments only.
