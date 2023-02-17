MURDER AT MARDI GRAS

That Murder Mystery Girl will host Murder at Mardi Gras at Twelve West Main, Thomasville on March 10 at 7 p.m. The mystery includes New Orleans cuisine, live jazz, costume and best detective contests. Tickets are $45 and are available at https://www.themurdermysterygirl.com/events-1/murder-at-mardi-gras-murder-mystery-party.

