SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS

High Point Community Foundation is accepting applications for the J. Howard Coble Scholarship fund for the 2022-2023 school year. The scholarship is open to high school seniors living in Davidson Co. Priority will be given to children of U.S. military personnel or U.S. military veterans, members of Scouting programs and members of ROTC programs. The scholarship amount is $2,000 and the deadline to apply is March 31. To apply, go to https://bit.ly/3DfthjS. For information, contact Amanda Bennett at: amanda@hpcommunityfoundation.org\

Trending Videos