SPRING AT THE BARN

Spring at the Barn, a fundraiser for Carolina Christian Academy, will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 31, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Faith Barn Market Days, 220 Academy Drive, Thomasville. Food trucks including wood-fired pizza and more than 40 outdoor vendors and artisans, along with games and fun. Adults $5. Ages 17 and under are free. First 50 children will receive a free goodie bag.

