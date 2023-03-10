THOMASVILLE WOMEN’S CLUB

The Thomasville Women’s Club will hold its monthly meeting in the Finch Tea Room on Tuesday, March 14. A representative from Synergy Massage will be the speaker. Club members are asked to bring donations for “Blessing Bags” for Meals On Wheels clients. Donations may include boxes of raisins, granola bars, cheese crackers, peanut butter crackers, pretzels, and small packages of cookies. The bags will be packed following the business meeting. A buffet lunch will be served at 11:45 A.M. Visitors are welcome. Reservations are required and should be made by March 9. Reservations can be made by calling 337-472-6137.

