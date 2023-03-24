TRIAD COIN CLUB
The Triad Coin Club, based in High Point, meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Spring Hill United Methodist Church on Lexington Avenue in High Point. Doors to the fellowship hall open at 6:30 p.m. During the meeting, raffles and auctions will be held and light refreshments will be available. Club meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of each month January through November. For more information, contact Robert Ward at 336-862-0802 after 6 p.m. or by text anytime.
SPRING AT THE BARN
Spring at the Barn, a fundraiser for Carolina Christian Academy, will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 31, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Faith Barn Market Days, 220 Academy Drive, Thomasville. Food trucks including wood-fired pizza and more than 40 outdoor vendors and artisans, along with games and fun. Adults $5. Ages 17 and under are free. First 50 children will receive a free goodie bag.
SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS
High Point Community Foundation is accepting applications for the J. Howard Coble Scholarship fund for the 2022-2023 school year. The scholarship is open to high school seniors living in Davidson County. Priority will be given to children of U.S. military personnel or U.S. military veterans, members of Scouting programs and members of ROTC programs. The scholarship amount is $2,000 and the deadline to apply is March 31. To apply, go to https://bit.ly/3DfthjS. For information, contact Amanda Bennett at: amanda@hpcommunityfoundation.org
SPRING FLING
Shop local in Thomasville on April 1. Join Honey Hope Boutique, 588 Walker Blvd., Thomasville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to kick off the spring season. Spring clothing items, vendors and food.
MUSIC SHOWCASE FUNDRAISER
Rhythm of Spring Showcase will be held Saturday, April 8, 3-7 p.m. at Thomasville High School’s Finch Auditorium, 406 Unity Street, Thomasville. Featuring The RDU Jazz Trio with Nicci Canada and Latin-American dance group Takiri Folclor Latino. Featuring an Easter Egg Raffle for prizes including an Xbox Series X, portable ice maker, a 70-inch smart TV and various gift cards. Special guests The Super Spring Fashion Models. Thomasville Bulldogs Cheerleaders will be performing and there will be food trucks/other vendors on site. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Proceeds go to the Steve B. Price Senior Scholarship and Davidson County Homeless Care Packages. Advance tickets available at: bit.ly/rhythmofspring23.
LUNCH WITH LEGISLATORS
The Thomasville Area Chamber-Commerce will host its annual luncheon with local legislators Friday, April 28, from noon to 3 p.m., at Colonial Country Club, 7047 Colonial Club Drive. Thomasville. The event offers a chance for chamber members and the general public to meet state and local representatives and ask questions. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/409oQQG.
MURDER MYSTERY
“Murder Aboard the Titanic Murder Mystery” to benefit PACE Downtown of Thomasville will be April 29 at 7 p.m. at the Thomasville Women’s Club, 15 Elliott Drive. Get tickets at: thatmurdermysterygirl.com. Admission includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks ticket and mystery. Also featuring a cash bar, best detective, best actor and best costume prize. Thomasville Woman’s Club 15 Elliot Drive
MEALS ON WHEELS VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Davidson Co. Senior Services is looking for volunteers to deliver meals. Currently, volunteers are desperately needed to provide hot, nutritious meals and a daily visit to homebound seniors in Davidson County on all 23 routes. It takes around 2 hours to deliver a route and can be done once-a-week, once every-other-week, or as a substitute. Your life can make a difference in the lives of others. If you can spare just 1-2 hours a month to help eliminate senior hunger, promote healthy aging, and reduce the feeling of isolation that many seniors experience, contact Chris Bitterman at 336-474-2646 or by email at chris.bitterman@davidsoncountync.gov.
THOMASVILLE EVENTS
Want to find out about events in Thomasville before they happen? The City of Thomasville, PACE, Thomasville Tourism, Parks & Recreation, Thomasville Library and other city organizations are coordinating to make the community aware of events in Thomasville. To sign up, text the word tvillevents to 888777 to receive notifications about events happening in Thomasville. If you would live to add an event to notifications, contact Priscilla at 336-474-2690.
MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION FOR VETERANS
Davidson County Department of Senior Services is offering transportation to the Veterans Medical Centers in Kernersville and Salisbury. Trips to the VA Medical Center in Salisbury are on Wednesdays and trips to the Kernersville VA Medical Center are on Thursdays. To be eligible, individuals must be a Davidson County resident and a veteran. One caregiver will be permitted to accompany the veteran if necessary. Appointments with the medical centers should be made within the time allotted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to ensure a return trip. To schedule transportation, call 336-242-2947 at least 48 hours prior to the appointment. The phone number is for transportation to appointments only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.