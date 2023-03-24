TRIAD COIN CLUB

The Triad Coin Club, based in High Point, meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Spring Hill United Methodist Church on Lexington Avenue in High Point. Doors to the fellowship hall open at 6:30 p.m. During the meeting, raffles and auctions will be held and light refreshments will be available. Club meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of each month January through November. For more information, contact Robert Ward at 336-862-0802 after 6 p.m. or by text anytime.

