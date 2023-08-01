MASTER GARDENER CLASS

The Davidson County Cooperative Extension office is offering training for residents interested in becoming Master Gardener volunteers. Participants will learn about growing many types of plants and participate in an intensive horticultural training program in order to share knowledge with the community. To find out more, attend an information meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 6-7 p.m. at the Davidson County Cooperative Extension Office, 301 E. Center St., Lexington, or follow this link: https://davidson.ces.ncsu.edu/emg-program/. If interested, indicate your preference for time and date of classes by filling out a form at https://forms.gle/SWLygSgCxnYpirCo6 or contact Sam Boring at stboring@ncsu.edu or 336-242-2091.