ART SHOW FUNDRAISER

The second annual North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry Field of MAKERS will be Sept. 9 at the Mills Home Campus of Baptist Children’s Homes in Thomasville, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring North Carolina’s finest craftsmen, food vendors and live music. Vendors will showcase pottery, woodworking, jewelry, candles, soaps, plants and more. Tickets are $5 at the door. Special rates available for senior adult groups. For information or tickets, go to ncbam.org or call 877-506-2226. Proceeds benefit senior adults served by the ministry.