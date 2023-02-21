WOMEN’S FUND GRANT APPLICATIONS OPEN

The High Point Community Foundation announces the Women’s Fund is now accepting grant applications for the 2023 grant cycle. This important initiative provides a broad scope of support to women in the greater High Point community. Application deadline is Feb. 17. Nonprofit organizations in Thomasville who devote services and a portion of their annual budget to providing programs for women can apply. For more information call 336-882-3298.

