ROTARY GOLF TOURNAMENT

The Thomasville Rotary Club will host a Golf and Derby fundraiser at Colonial Country Club on May 6. Attendees will be able to enjoy a round of golf, followed by a Kentucky Derby watch party. The golf tournament will have a shotgun start at noon and the Kentucky Derby watch party begins with cocktails and betting at 5 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. following the race. Team registration for the golf tournament is $400, and the cost for single players is $100. Tickets to the watch party are $65. To register and for more information, go to https://bit.ly/3Kes0Mt.

