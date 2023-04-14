LUNCH WITH LEGISLATORS

The Thomasville Area Chamber-Commerce will host its annual luncheon with local legislators Friday, April 28, from noon to 3 p.m., at Colonial Country Club, 7047 Colonial Club Drive. Thomasville. The event offers a chance for chamber members and the general public to meet state and local representatives and ask questions. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/409oQQG.

