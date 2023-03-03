JOBS SUMMIT FOR YOUTHS
GuilfordWorks and NCWorks NextGen will host the 2023 Youth Summit, a resource and hiring event for young adults ages 16-24, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St. High Point. Information on post-secondary education, entrepreneurship tips and the chance to meet with several local employers. For information visit GuilfordWorks.org.
MURDER AT MARDI GRAS
That Murder Mystery Girl will host Murder at Mardi Gras at Twelve West Main, Thomasville on March 10 at 7 p.m. The mystery includes New Orleans cuisine, live jazz, costume and best detective contests. Tickets are $45 and are available at https://www.themurdermysterygirl.com/events-1/murder-at-mardi-gras-murder-mystery-party.
JOB FAIR
The High Point Market Authority and the High Point Rockers will host a seasonal jobs fair at Truist Point baseball stadium 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. For all interested applicants in the Triad. Jobs fair participants may apply for part-time, seasonal positions available in High Point for the April High Point Market and the 2023 Rockers baseball season, which runs from April to September. Applicants must be at least 18 and present a valid state ID. Prior experience in the fields of customer service, transportation, hospitality and food service is preferred, but not required. For information, call the market authority at 336-869-1000 or the Rockers at 336-888-1000.
SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS
High Point Community Foundation is accepting applications for the J. Howard Coble Scholarship fund for the 2022-2023 school year. The scholarship is open to high school seniors living in Davidson Co. Priority will be given to children of U.S. military personnel or U.S. military veterans, members of Scouting programs and members of ROTC programs. The scholarship amount is $2,000 and the deadline to apply is March 31. To apply, go to https://bit.ly/3DfthjS. For information, contact Amanda Bennett at: amanda@hpcommunityfoundation.org
MEALS ON WHEELS VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Davidson Co. Senior Services is looking for volunteers to deliver meals. Currently, volunteers are desperately needed to provide hot, nutritious meals and a daily visit to homebound seniors in Davidson County on all 23 routes. It takes around 2 hours to deliver a route and can be done once-a-week, once every-other-week, or as a substitute. Your life can make a difference in the lives of others. If you can spare just 1-2 hours a month to help eliminate senior hunger, promote healthy aging, and reduce the feeling of isolation that many seniors experience, contact Chris Bitterman at 336-474-2646 or by email at chris.bitterman@davidsoncountync.gov.
THOMASVILLE EVENTS
Want to find out about events in Thomasville before they happen? The City of Thomasville, PACE, Thomasville Tourism, Parks & Recreation, Thomasville Library and other city organizations are coordinating to make the community aware of events in Thomasville. To sign up, text the word tvillevents to 888777 to receive notifications about events happening in Thomasville. If you would live to add an event to notifications, contact Priscilla at 336-474-2690.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions, anniversaries, showers, church groups, etc. in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. Call 336-472-7336 for more information and to make reservations. Thomasville Woman’s Club is still offering its Sunday buffet lunches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 to make reservations.
MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION FOR VETERANS
Davidson County Department of Senior Services is offering transportation to the Veterans Medical Centers in Kernersville and Salisbury. Trips to the VA Medical Center in Salisbury are on Wednesdays and trips to the Kernersville VA Medical Center are on Thursdays. To be eligible, individuals must be a Davidson County resident and a veteran. One caregiver will be permitted to accompany the veteran if necessary. Appointments with the medical centers should be made within the time allotted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to ensure a return trip. To schedule transportation, call 336-242-2947 at least 48 hours prior to the appointment. The phone number is for transportation to appointments only.
