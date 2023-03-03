JOBS SUMMIT FOR YOUTHS

GuilfordWorks and NCWorks NextGen will host the 2023 Youth Summit, a resource and hiring event for young adults ages 16-24, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St. High Point. Information on post-secondary education, entrepreneurship tips and the chance to meet with several local employers. For information visit GuilfordWorks.org.

