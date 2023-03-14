BUSINESS LEADER ROUNDTABLE

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and the Thomasville Area Chamber of Commerce will co-host a Business Leader Roundtable Breakfast Friday, March 17, 8-9 a.m., at the chamber, 941 Randolph St., Thomasville. The topic will be recognizing and preventing human trafficking. Among the presenters will be Tameka O’Neal, vice president, chief provider experience officer with Novant Health, and Emma Lookabill, crisis intervention advocate with Family Services of Davidson County. For reservations, contact Jane Murphy at 336-476-2442 or jwmurphy@novanthealth.org, or Heather Warren at 336-474-6134 or Heather.warren@thomasvillechamber.net.

