ANNUAL EGG HUNT

Thomasville Parks and Recreation annual Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 1, at Myers Park, 401 Mason Way, Thomasville. Toddlers hunt will be 9-9:30 a.m., followed by pre-K and under (945-10:15 a.m.), first and second grade (10:30-11:15 a.m.) and third through fifth grade (11:15-11:45 a.m.) Bing your own basket for the egg hunt . Free photos with the Easter Bunny. For information call 336-475-4280

Trending Videos