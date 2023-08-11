KNEE, HIP PAIN SEMINARS

Novant Health will present a free seminar, “Struggling with hip or knee pain?,” Aug. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center Boardroom, 207 Old Lexington Road, Thomasville. Dr. Daniel Pierce, surgeon with Novant Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, will discuss the latest innovations in hip and knee total joint surgery and pain solutions. Participants also will be able to tour the state-of-the-art operating room and surgery areas. To register call 336-474-8153 or email ndthamm@NovantHealth.org