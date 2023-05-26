ARMY BAND CONCERT
The Thomasville Memorial Day Committee is hosting a concert by the 208 Army Band Sunday, May 28, at 7 p.m. at Finch Auditorium. Free and open to the public.
GARDEN TOUR
The Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association will present its 17th Garden Tour Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4. Volunteers will direct participants on tours of gardens in north Davidson County, featuring garden art and a variety of plants. Tickets are $20 for both days. Children through high school are free. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 and 1-5 p.m. For ticket information, call 336-242-2091.
LITTLE THEATRE
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present “Something Rotten!,” with music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick & Karey Kirkpatrick, on Friday, June 9, at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Additional performances will be held June 10-11, 15-18 & 22-25. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $14 to $26 for adults (plus taxes/fees), with discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online, and the box office is open for phone sales Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, noon to 4 pm. Call 336-725-4001 for tickets or purchase them online at www.LTofWS.org.
MEALS ON WHEELS VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Davidson County Senior Services is looking for volunteers to deliver meals. Currently, volunteers are desperately needed to provide hot, nutritious meals and a daily visit to homebound seniors in Davidson County on all 23 routes. It takes around 2 hours to deliver a route and can be done once-a-week, once every-other-week, or as a substitute. Your life can make a difference in the lives of others. If you can spare just 1-2 hours a month to help eliminate senior hunger, promote healthy aging, and reduce the feeling of isolation that many seniors experience, contact Chris Bitterman at 336-474-2646 or by email at chris.bitterman@davidsoncountync.gov.
THOMASVILLE EVENTS
Want to find out about events in Thomasville before they happen? The City of Thomasville, PACE, Thomasville Tourism, Parks & Recreation, Thomasville Library and other city organizations are coordinating to make the community aware of events in Thomasville. To sign up, text the word tvillevents to 888777 to receive notifications about events happening in Thomasville. If you would live to add an event to notifications, contact Priscilla at 336-474-2690.
MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION FOR VETERANS
Davidson County Department of Senior Services is offering transportation to the Veterans Medical Centers in Kernersville and Salisbury. Trips to the VA Medical Center in Salisbury are on Wednesdays and trips to the Kernersville VA Medical Center are on Thursdays. To be eligible, individuals must be a Davidson County resident and a veteran. One caregiver will be permitted to accompany the veteran if necessary. Appointments with the medical centers should be made within the time allotted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to ensure a return trip. To schedule transportation, call 336-242-2947 at least 48 hours prior to the appointment. The phone number is for transportation to appointments only.
