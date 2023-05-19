ART IN THE GARDEN

The Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association will present Art in the Garden on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension campus, 301 E. Center St., Lexington. The beauty of the demonstration gardens will provide a backdrop for artists who will be creating paintings, sculpture and trellises. Performing artists from Shared Radiance will be singing and dancing throughout the gardens. Students will be painting two murals that will have homes at both the Agricultural Center campus and Lexington’s Cancer Services building. Volunteer guides throughout the gardens will discuss landscaping, trees, shrubs and more. The public is invited. Event will be held rain or shine.

Trending Videos