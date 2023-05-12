GRIEVING SPOUSES

Secherest-Davis Funerals and Cremations of Thomasville, as part of the Dignity Memorial network of funeral, cremation and cemetery profiders, will host a luncheon highlighting Lift, a social support program that helps widows and widowers adjust to the loss of a spouse. Free to participate. The social support program, both educational and entertaining, is designed to provide hope to those feeling lost or isolated. The luncheon will be Wednesday, May 17, at 11:30 a.m. at Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations, 18 Randolph St., Thomasville. RSVP to 336-472-7723 by Monday, May 15.

