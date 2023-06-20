BOOK SALE

The Friends of the High Point Library Summer Used Book Sale will be Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m. to 4:30 pm at the High Point Public Library. A special preview sale for members is on Friday evening 6:30-8:30 p.m. (you can join at the door). Paperbacks are priced at $1 to $2 and hardcovers are $2 to $5. There will be a special Paperbag Sale on Friday evening for members; Saturday afternoon 3-4:30 p.m. will be a $4 bag sale for everyone. Cash, credit and debit cards are accepted.