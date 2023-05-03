DEMOCRATIC FUNDRAISER

The Democratic Women of Davidson County’s second annual Bold and Blue Fundraiser to raise money for Democratic candidates will be Thursday, May 11, 6-9 p.m. at the Finch House, 17 E. Main St., Thomasville. Tickets are $50 per person and include heavy hors d’oeuvres. Wine and beer cash bar will be available. Speakers include N.C. Sen. Rachel Hunt, candidate for lieutenant governor, state Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton and Democratic Women

