LUNCH WITH LEGISLATORS
The Thomasville Area Chamber-Commerce will host its annual luncheon with local legislators Friday, April 28, from noon to 3 p.m., at Colonial Country Club, 7047 Colonial Club Drive. Thomasville. The event offers a chance for chamber members and the general public to meet state and local representatives and ask questions. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/409oQQG.
MURDER MYSTERY
“Murder Aboard the Titanic Murder Mystery” to benefit PACE Downtown of Thomasville will be April 29 at 7 p.m. at the Thomasville Women’s Club, 15 Elliott Drive. Get tickets at: thatmurdermysterygirl.com. Admission includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks ticket and mystery. Also featuring a cash bar, best detective, best actor and best costume prize. Thomasville Woman’s Club 15 Elliot Drive.
ROTARY GOLF TOURNAMENT
The Thomasville Rotary Club will host a Golf and Derby fundraiser at Colonial Country Club on May 6. Attendees will be able to enjoy a round of golf, followed by a Kentucky Derby watch party. The golf tournament will have a shotgun start at noon and the Kentucky Derby watch party begins with cocktails and betting at 5 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. following the race. Team registration for the golf tournament is $400, and the cost for single players is $100. Tickets to the watch party are $65. To register and for more information, go to https://bit.ly/3Kes0Mt.
MEALS ON WHEELS VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Davidson County Senior Services is looking for volunteers to deliver meals. Currently, volunteers are desperately needed to provide hot, nutritious meals and a daily visit to homebound seniors in Davidson County on all 23 routes. It takes around 2 hours to deliver a route and can be done once-a-week, once every-other-week, or as a substitute. Your life can make a difference in the lives of others. If you can spare just 1-2 hours a month to help eliminate senior hunger, promote healthy aging, and reduce the feeling of isolation that many seniors experience, contact Chris Bitterman at 336-474-2646 or by email at chris.bitterman@davidsoncountync.gov.
THOMASVILLE EVENTS
Want to find out about events in Thomasville before they happen? The City of Thomasville, PACE, Thomasville Tourism, Parks & Recreation, Thomasville Library and other city organizations are coordinating to make the community aware of events in Thomasville. To sign up, text the word tvillevents to 888777 to receive notifications about events happening in Thomasville. If you would live to add an event to notifications, contact Priscilla at 336-474-2690.
MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION FOR VETERANS
Davidson County Department of Senior Services is offering transportation to the Veterans Medical Centers in Kernersville and Salisbury. Trips to the VA Medical Center in Salisbury are on Wednesdays and trips to the Kernersville VA Medical Center are on Thursdays. To be eligible, individuals must be a Davidson County resident and a veteran. One caregiver will be permitted to accompany the veteran if necessary. Appointments with the medical centers should be made within the time allotted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to ensure a return trip. To schedule transportation, call 336-242-2947 at least 48 hours prior to the appointment. The phone number is for transportation to appointments only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.