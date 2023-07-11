VETERANS BENEFITS HELP

Veterans will have opportunity to meet with representatives from the Winston-Salem VA Regional Office at Veterans Benefits Live, July 20-22, at The Loft at Congdon Yards, 410 W. English Road, High Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 20, and Friday, July 21. Any veteran or survivor interested in filing a claim for VA disability compensation, PACT Act benefits, survivor’s pension, Veteran Readiness and employment assistance is invited to speak with local VA reps. Attendees can file a claim for compensation, pension or other VA related benefits, submit evidence, and speak to a VA claims processor about existing claims all in the same day. For more information, go to: http://www.benefits.va.gov/winstonsalem/