LITTLE THEATRE

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present “Something Rotten!,” with music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick & Karey Kirkpatrick, on June 10-11, 15-18 & 22-25. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $14 to $26 for adults (plus taxes/fees), with discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online, and the box office is open for phone sales Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, noon to 4 pm. Call 336-725-4001 for tickets or purchase them online at www.LTofWS.org.