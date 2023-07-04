VETERANS BENEFITS HELP
Veterans will have opportunity to meet with representatives from the Winston-Salem VA Regional Office at Veterans Benefits Live, July 20-22, at The Loft at Congdon Yards, 410 W. English Road, High Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 20, and Friday, July 21. Any veteran or survivor interested in filing a claim for VA disability compensation, PACT Act benefits, survivor’s pension, Veteran Readiness and employment assistance is invited to speak with local VA reps. Attendees can file a claim for compensation, pension or other VA related benefits, submit evidence, and speak to a VA claims processor about existing claims all in the same day. For more information, go to: http://www.benefits.va.gov/winstonsalem/
KNEE, HIP PAIN SEMINARS
Novant Health will present a free seminar, “Struggling with hip or knee pain?,” Aug. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center Boardroom, 207 Old Lexington Road, Thomasville. Dr. Daniel Pierce, surgeon with Novant Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, will discuss the latest innovations in hip and knee total joint surgery and pain solutions. Participants also will be able to tour the state-of-the-art operating room and surgery areas. To register call 336-474-8153 or email ndthamm@NovantHealth.org
MEALS ON WHEELS VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Davidson County Senior Services is looking for volunteers to deliver meals. Currently, volunteers are desperately needed to provide hot, nutritious meals and a daily visit to homebound seniors in Davidson County on all 23 routes. It takes around 2 hours to deliver a route and can be done once-a-week, once every-other-week, or as a substitute. Your life can make a difference in the lives of others. If you can spare just 1-2 hours a month to help eliminate senior hunger, promote healthy aging, and reduce the feeling of isolation that many seniors experience, contact Chris Bitterman at 336-474-2646 or by email at chris.bitterman@davidsoncountync.gov.
THOMASVILLE EVENTS
Want to find out about events in Thomasville before they happen? The City of Thomasville, PACE, Thomasville Tourism, Parks & Recreation, Thomasville Library and other city organizations are coordinating to make the community aware of events in Thomasville. To sign up, text the word tvillevents to 888777 to receive notifications about events happening in Thomasville. If you would live to add an event to notifications, contact Priscilla at 336-474-2690.
MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION FOR VETERANS
Davidson County Department of Senior Services is offering transportation to the Veterans Medical Centers in Kernersville and Salisbury. Trips to the VA Medical Center in Salisbury are on Wednesdays and trips to the Kernersville VA Medical Center are on Thursdays. To be eligible, individuals must be a Davidson County resident and a veteran. One caregiver will be permitted to accompany the veteran if necessary. Appointments with the medical centers should be made within the time allotted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to ensure a return trip. To schedule transportation, call 336-242-2947 at least 48 hours prior to the appointment. The phone number is for transportation to appointments only.
