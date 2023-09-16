MEALS ON WHEELS VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Davidson County Senior Services is looking for volunteers to deliver meals. Currently, volunteers are desperately needed to provide hot, nutritious meals and a daily visit to homebound seniors in Davidson County on all 23 routes. It takes around 2 hours to deliver a route and can be done once-a-week, once every-other-week, or as a substitute. Your life can make a difference in the lives of others. If you can spare just 1-2 hours a month to help eliminate senior hunger, promote healthy aging, and reduce the feeling of isolation that many seniors experience, contact Chris Bitterman at 336-474-2646 or by email at chris.bitterman@davidsoncountync.gov.