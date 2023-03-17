JOB FAIR
The High Point Market Authority and the High Point Rockers will host a seasonal jobs fair at Truist Point baseball stadium 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. For all interested applicants in the Triad. Jobs fair participants may apply for part-time, seasonal positions available in High Point for the April High Point Market and the 2023 Rockers baseball season, which runs from April to September. Applicants must be at least 18 and present a valid state ID. Prior experience in the fields of customer service, transportation, hospitality and food service is preferred, but not required. For information, call the market authority at 336-869-1000 or the Rockers at 336-888-1000.
SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS
High Point Community Foundation is accepting applications for the J. Howard Coble Scholarship fund for the 2022-2023 school year. The scholarship is open to high school seniors living in Davidson Co. Priority will be given to children of U.S. military personnel or U.S. military veterans, members of Scouting programs and members of ROTC programs. The scholarship amount is $2,000 and the deadline to apply is March 31. To apply, go to https://bit.ly/3DfthjS. For information, contact Amanda Bennett at: amanda@hpcommunityfoundation.org\
MUSIC SHOWCASE FUNDRAISER
Rhythm of Spring Showcase will be held Saturday, April 8, 3-7 p.m. at Thomasville High School’s Finch Auditorium, 406 Unity Street, Thomasville. Featuring The RDU Jazz Trio with Nicci Canada and Latin-American dance group Takiri Folclor Latino. Featuring an Easter Egg Raffle for prizes including an Xbox Series X, portable ice maker, a 70-inch smart TV and various gift cards. Special guests The Super Spring Fashion Models. Thomasville Bulldogs Cheerleaders will be performing and there will be food trucks/other vendors on site. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Proceeds go to the Steve B. Price Senior Scholarship and Davidson County Homeless Care Packages. Advance tickets available at: bit.ly/rhythmofspring23.
MEALS ON WHEELS VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Davidson Co. Senior Services is looking for volunteers to deliver meals. Currently, volunteers are desperately needed to provide hot, nutritious meals and a daily visit to homebound seniors in Davidson County on all 23 routes. It takes around 2 hours to deliver a route and can be done once-a-week, once every-other-week, or as a substitute. Your life can make a difference in the lives of others. If you can spare just 1-2 hours a month to help eliminate senior hunger, promote healthy aging, and reduce the feeling of isolation that many seniors experience, contact Chris Bitterman at 336-474-2646 or by email at chris.bitterman@davidsoncountync.gov.
MURDER MYSTERY
“Murder Aboard the Titanic Murder Mystery” to benefit PACE Downtown of Thomasville will be April 29 at 7 p.m. at the Thomasville Women’s Club, 15 Elliott Drive. Get tickets at: thatmurdermysterygirl.com. Admission includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks ticket and mystery. Also featuring a cash bar, best detective, best actor and best costume prize. Thomasville Woman’s Club 15 Elliot Drive
LUNCH WITH LEGISLATORS
The Thomasville Area Chamber-Commerce will host its annual luncheon with local legislators Friday, April 28, from noon to 3 p.m., at Colonial Country Club, 7047 Colonial Club Drive. Thomasville. The event offers a chance for chamber members and the general public to meet state and local representatives and ask questions. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/409oQQG.
THOMASVILLE EVENTS
Want to find out about events in Thomasville before they happen? The City of Thomasville, PACE, Thomasville Tourism, Parks & Recreation, Thomasville Library and other city organizations are coordinating to make the community aware of events in Thomasville. To sign up, text the word tvillevents to 888777 to receive notifications about events happening in Thomasville. If you would live to add an event to notifications, contact Priscilla at 336-474-2690.
MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION FOR VETERANS
Davidson County Department of Senior Services is offering transportation to the Veterans Medical Centers in Kernersville and Salisbury. Trips to the VA Medical Center in Salisbury are on Wednesdays and trips to the Kernersville VA Medical Center are on Thursdays. To be eligible, individuals must be a Davidson County resident and a veteran. One caregiver will be permitted to accompany the veteran if necessary. Appointments with the medical centers should be made within the time allotted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to ensure a return trip. To schedule transportation, call 336-242-2947 at least 48 hours prior to the appointment. The phone number is for transportation to appointments only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.