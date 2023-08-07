LUNCH FUNDRAISER
Bethel Global Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a lunch fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 27, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Serving hamburgers, hot dogs with all the fixin’s, baked beans and potato salad, beverage and dessert for $10 adult, children 7-10 $6 and children: 6 and under $3.
FINANCIAL PEACE
In-person class for Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University will be hosted by Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, starting Wednesday, Aug. 9, and running through Sept. 27, 6:15-7:30 p.m. in Room B-212. Cost is $20. Scholarships available. To register call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
DIVORCE CARE
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is offering 13 weekly classes for those dealing with separation or divorce. Classes are Tuesdays beginning Aug. 15, 6:30 — 8:30 p.m., in the church’s Fireside Room. Join anytime during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Grace Community Fellowship FGCC, 464 N. County Home Road, Lexington will have Vacation Bible School on Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lunch will be served. The theme is “Raindrops to Rainbows.” Registration opens Aug. 1. Transportation is available if the child is in the Lexington area. Call 336-301-5085.
GRIEF SHARE
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is hosting 13 weekly classes for those dealing with the loss of a loved one on Wednesdays beginning Aug. 30, 6-7:30 p.m., in the church’s Fireside Room. Join anytime during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
