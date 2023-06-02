GARDEN TOUR

The Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association will present its 17th Garden Tour Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4. Volunteers will direct participants on tours of gardens in north Davidson County, featuring garden art and a variety of plants. Tickets are $20 for both days. Children through high school are free. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 and 1-5 p.m. For ticket information, call 336-242-2091.

Trending Videos