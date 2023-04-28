MURDER MYSTERY

“Murder Aboard the Titanic Murder Mystery” to benefit PACE Downtown of Thomasville will be April 29 at 7 p.m. at the Thomasville Women’s Club, 15 Elliott Drive. Get tickets at: thatmurdermysterygirl.com. Admission includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks ticket and mystery. Also featuring a cash bar, best detective, best actor and best costume prize. Thomasville Woman’s Club 15 Elliot Drive.

Trending Videos