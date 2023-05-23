MEMORIAL DAY WITH THE HITOMS
The HiToms and Thomasville Tourism will kick off Memorial Day weekend with a free concert by country and bluegrass band Nu-Blu Friday, May 26, at Finch Field, 1220 National Highway, Thomasville.. Gates open at 3:30 for the concert. The first pitch of the new HiToms season will be thrown at 6:30 and fireworks will follow the game. For game ticket and pricing information go to https://bit.ly/3nsoUgw
GARDEN TOUR
The Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association will present its 17th Garden Tour Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4. Volunteers will direct participants on tours of gardens in north Davidson County, featuring garden art and a variety of plants. Tickets are $20 for both days. Children through high school are free. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 and 1-5 p.m. For ticket information, call 336-242-2091.
MEALS ON WHEELS VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Davidson County Senior Services is looking for volunteers to deliver meals. Currently, volunteers are desperately needed to provide hot, nutritious meals and a daily visit to homebound seniors in Davidson County on all 23 routes. It takes around 2 hours to deliver a route and can be done once-a-week, once every-other-week, or as a substitute. Your life can make a difference in the lives of others. If you can spare just 1-2 hours a month to help eliminate senior hunger, promote healthy aging, and reduce the feeling of isolation that many seniors experience, contact Chris Bitterman at 336-474-2646 or by email at chris.bitterman@davidsoncountync.gov.
THOMASVILLE EVENTS
Want to find out about events in Thomasville before they happen? The City of Thomasville, PACE, Thomasville Tourism, Parks & Recreation, Thomasville Library and other city organizations are coordinating to make the community aware of events in Thomasville. To sign up, text the word tvillevents to 888777 to receive notifications about events happening in Thomasville. If you would live to add an event to notifications, contact Priscilla at 336-474-2690.
MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION FOR VETERANS
Davidson County Department of Senior Services is offering transportation to the Veterans Medical Centers in Kernersville and Salisbury. Trips to the VA Medical Center in Salisbury are on Wednesdays and trips to the Kernersville VA Medical Center are on Thursdays. To be eligible, individuals must be a Davidson County resident and a veteran. One caregiver will be permitted to accompany the veteran if necessary. Appointments with the medical centers should be made within the time allotted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to ensure a return trip. To schedule transportation, call 336-242-2947 at least 48 hours prior to the appointment. The phone number is for transportation to appointments only.
