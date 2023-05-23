MEMORIAL DAY WITH THE HITOMS

The HiToms and Thomasville Tourism will kick off Memorial Day weekend with a free concert by country and bluegrass band Nu-Blu Friday, May 26, at Finch Field, 1220 National Highway, Thomasville.. Gates open at 3:30 for the concert. The first pitch of the new HiToms season will be thrown at 6:30 and fireworks will follow the game. For game ticket and pricing information go to https://bit.ly/3nsoUgw

