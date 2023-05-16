THONWS-05-17-23 CENTER.JPG

Children from Thomasville Parks and Recreation programs join Director Cory Tobin to ceremonially cut the first ribbon.

 Photo by Daniel Kennedy

THOMASVILLE — A process that took two years from groundbreaking to ribbon-cutting reached a well-attended destination event on Thursday, as hundreds gathered to celebrate Thomasville’s new aquatic center.

Members of the community, city and county representatives, state legislators and local dignitaries were on hand for the ribbon-cutting and open house at Veterans Memorial Park where Thomasville Aquatics and Community Center opened this week. Mayor Raleigh York Jr. mentioned the sweat equity of those responsible for creating the space, but focused on whom the space is designed for in his remarks to dedicate the new facility.

Trending Videos