THOMASVILLE — A process that took two years from groundbreaking to ribbon-cutting reached a well-attended destination event on Thursday, as hundreds gathered to celebrate Thomasville’s new aquatic center.
Members of the community, city and county representatives, state legislators and local dignitaries were on hand for the ribbon-cutting and open house at Veterans Memorial Park where Thomasville Aquatics and Community Center opened this week. Mayor Raleigh York Jr. mentioned the sweat equity of those responsible for creating the space, but focused on whom the space is designed for in his remarks to dedicate the new facility.
“We’ve all come together as a team and made this happen, and we’re all very happy, especially for our children who supported our old pool,” York said. “Now they have a state-of-the-art pool here. This is going to truly be an aquatic and community center.”
In the fall of 2020, city officials began seeking input from residents on a future aquatic center, the city’s answer to the Thomasville pool’s need for significant repair. Those first community engagement meetings were held virtually via Zoom throughout the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Around 50 individuals participated in the virtual meetings and the expected threshold of 200 responses to an online survey was exceeded, the majority of whom were residents of Thomasville. Thomasville Parks and Recreation Director Cory Tobin called the community engagement a “generation-impacting” development. He spoke Thursday about some of the conversations he had during the planning stages that helped shape the project, the impact of the old pool and the lives it enriched.
“The thing about community recreation is that it touches everyone in a variety of ways,” Tobin said. “It creates lifetime experiences and memories that stick with you your whole life. I’ve had a lot of people during this process come up and speak about how they’ve met their wives or their husbands at this pool site. And I think we’ve tied that history into this space.”
In May 2021, the former city pool was demolished. The new aquatic and community center sits roughly where the former pool house and pool were situated for seven decades. That location at 20 Stadium Drive is now the home to a shimmering 25,000-square-foot facility, including 1,170 square feet for City Council chambers, scheduled to host its first regular council meeting next month.
The aquatic portion of the site includes splash elements, an aerobics area, lifeguard peninsula, five swim lanes, climbing wall and a slide. Crosswalks at Stadium Drive and parking modifications were made, with a new parking lot and accessible parking lot closer to the building.
Thomasville City Manager Michael Brandt focused many of his remarks Thursday on the renewal of an area that holds historical significance and was in need of an infusion of new life.
“This is such an important event for the city, for Thomasville, for the citizens, because it’s the first new-built recreational facility in the city of Thomasville since the original pool that was here,” Brandt said. “There was a lot of collaboration that went into this. It started at the council level when they made the decision to move forward, it extended to the staff as we planned it, it reached out into the community for community input into what was going to go in this facility.
“It involved many of the staff that are here, the department managers who helped us plan and think ahead about what could be here, what needed to be here.”
Construction of the aquatic and community center followed the council’s decision to set aside funding from two recent tax increases for construction of the new police headquarters and recreation projects. The opening phase of those recreation additions included the installation of a new floor for the gym at the Central Recreation Center, disc golf course at Memorial Park and renovations to the skate ramps at Doak Park. As those upgrades were finalized, staff turned its attention to a state-of-the-art facility that would bring the community together for numerous events each year.
“This is a wonderful facility that will be used in Thomasville for many, many years,” Brandt said. “I’ve had the pleasure of building three different recreational facilities as city manager in different locations, but by far, this is my favorite.”
