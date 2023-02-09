THOMASVILLE — Four years after the Davidson County Board of Commissioners voted to authorize electronic advertising for bid proposals and surplus, Thomasville City Council is discussing a similar shift in focus.

Department directors in Thomasville have expressed concern that formal bid advertisements only included in local newspapers do not generate a sufficient number of respondents. The city, therefore, revised its Purchasing Policies and Procedures Manual to allow electronic-only means of advertisement, including on the city of Thomasville website.

