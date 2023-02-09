THOMASVILLE — Four years after the Davidson County Board of Commissioners voted to authorize electronic advertising for bid proposals and surplus, Thomasville City Council is discussing a similar shift in focus.
Department directors in Thomasville have expressed concern that formal bid advertisements only included in local newspapers do not generate a sufficient number of respondents. The city, therefore, revised its Purchasing Policies and Procedures Manual to allow electronic-only means of advertisement, including on the city of Thomasville website.
State statutes allow local governing boards the authority to approve the method of advertisement of bid proposals and electronic auction of surplus property. Several municipalities and counties have made the switch to electronic advertising because they contend it saves tax dollars in advertising cost and, in some cases, can reach a larger pool of potential bidders. This method of electronic advertising can be used instead of, or in addition to, advertising in a local newspaper.
“We are fiscally responsible, ethically responsible, for spending the city’s money in the best way,” Thomasville City Manager Michael Brandt said.
Public notices, which cover everything from rezoning requests to small business permits, are a vital stream of revenue for U.S. newspapers at a time when other traditional advertising revenue continues to decline. Since 2005, the U.S. has lost more than 2,500 newspapers, a quarter of its total, according to Northwestern University’s Local News Initiative.
Over the past decade, more than a dozen states have introduced legislation that would move public notices from newspapers to government websites. Before 2022, none of those bills had passed, mostly because of opposition from state press associations.
Publishers across North Carolina have repeatedly decried legislation that paves the way for local governments to pull the plug on print advertising. Estimates by those publishers indicate that small community papers could lose 20-25% of their revenue if legal notices went away, compared with only a 5% loss for larger dailies.
Davidson County has demonstrated a heightened emphasis on electronic advertising for the last six years. In June 2017, the board approved an agreement with Kansas-based CivicPlus to redesign a new county website.
Since that time, the board also supported legislation that altered the landscape of governmental advertising. House Bill 990, introduced in 2018, called for Rockingham County to join Guilford County in a pilot program to publish public notices electronically, as opposed to only being able to do so in local newspapers.
Davidson County commissioners voted 6-1 to formally encourage legislators to support the bill.
