THOMASVILLE — A community meeting at Park Place Baptist Church this week brought members of the Kern Street community out to discuss the future of a property that was once a Thomasville elementary school.
Thomasville’s mayor, city council members and staff were on hand Tuesday to receive input from those in the surrounding area on what they’d like to see happen to the dilapidated property, as well as to present to residents the city’s plan. City Manager Michael Brandt introduced the night’s speakers, who included Thomasville Assistant Manager Eddie Bowling; Toby Prince, executive director at Home Solutions of Davidson County — formerly Lexington Housing CDC — and Thomasville Parks and Recreation Director Cory Tobin.
Each of the designated speakers provided their perspective on how the project could revitalize the neighborhood and then received questions from city residents.
“I guess it’s very appropriate that two days ago was Easter and that’s a rebirth time, because what we’re hoping to do with this project is have a rebirth on the Kern Street School property,” Brandt said. “While it won’t be a school anymore, it will be something that hopefully the community will be proud of. And it will be a community within a community and something that will really strengthen this area of Thomasville with new services and new individuals that bring energy to our community.”
Earlier this year, Thomasville City Council initiated a foreclosure process on the Kern Street School property. City Attorney Misti Whitman debriefed council members in February on updates regarding the former school building and explained measures that could be the most effective way of dealing with a once-cherished piece of history that has become a blight.
Whitman discussed that the city was getting no compliance from the property owner in ways that the city could move forward with doing something with the property. Title work had revealed that there were outside liens on the property. No insurance was available to take care of it, so at this time, the legal department recommended that the city move forward with initiating a foreclosure process on the property.
A year ago, in April 2021, a second arson was reported at the site after an initial arson was reported there in November 2020. The property was once the site of an elementary school within the Thomasville schools umbrella. Since its closure, city officials had attempted to make improvements to the school, but wrestled with the difficulty of having an abandoned building present an opportunity for mischief.
The most recent fires are not the first crews have battled in recent years, and the dilapidation of the property has been the subject of speculation by residents and officials for years.
Thomasville is receiving the money through appropriations from the coronavirus state fiscal recovery fund. The program was set up with four different types of grants that support projects like public improvements that help retain businesses, downtown economic development, support for resilient neighborhoods and community enhancement for economic growth.
The maximum amount of the grant is $950,000.
The city plans to use those funds to acquire the property, then secure the abandoned property and address any environmental hazards. Demolition, paired with neighborhood revitalization, make up the next phase in the event the city can procure the property.
Ultimately, if the purchase can be made, Thomasville wishes to install single-family housing and create greenspaces. The future of the property could be a series of houses and a neighborhood pocket park. Tobin compared the possibilities for the Kern Street property to Fair Grove Forest’s .28-acre greenspace.
“Some of the focuses we’ve had as we’ve talked through this is that we want single-family homes,” Bowling said. “We don’t want townhomes. We want single-family homes where we can have home ownership in our community.”
Mayor Raleigh York Jr. warned those in attendance that nothing would happen overnight, but that the city has already gotten the ball rolling and wishes to move quickly. Staff reiterated that they are as excited to get to work, if the city can purchase the property, as residents are for the property to be cleaned up.
Kern Street School was a companion institution to the historic Church Street School, which — according to the U.S. Dept. of Interior’s National Park Service — became eligible for the National Register of Historic places for the significant role it played in the school-building program of the 1920s and 1930s. Built as part of a project in what was then-segregated Thomasville, Kern Street School was built for white students.
Church Street School was the school built for Black students through the combination of grant funding and local money as the first brick school facility for Black students in Thomasville. Originally a consolidated school that included all grades, Church Street School became part of the integrated school system in 1968.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.