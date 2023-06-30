THOMASVILLE — Thomasville’s interim fire chief will now take on the role on a more permanent basis.
Jason Myers is now the fire chief for the city following his recent promotion, said City Manager Michael Brandt.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville’s interim fire chief will now take on the role on a more permanent basis.
Jason Myers is now the fire chief for the city following his recent promotion, said City Manager Michael Brandt.
Myers was promoted to interim chief when former chief Eddie Bowling was promoted to Thomasville assistant city manager.
After Myers was named interim chief, the city conducted a nationwide search before officially naming Myers to the role.
“Thomasville received many great candidates for the position from across the country, but after extensive assessments Chief Myers was selected to fill the fire chief role,” Brandt said in a press release.
Myers joined the department in 2002, progressing through the ranks of firefighter all the way to assistant fire chief. As assistant fire chief, he was responsible for overseeing all operations divisions that rotate coverage in the city.
Myers moved to the Thomasville area in 1992 and is a graduate of East Davidson High School. He earned a diploma in mechanical drafting from Davidson County Community College. After beginning his fire service career, he decided to continue his education and received an associate degree in fire protection technology from Coastal Carolina Community College. He received his bachelor’s degree in fire and emergency service management from Fayetteville State University.
Myers holds a variety of state fire service certifications including firefighter, driver operator, fire officer (I, II and III), instructor, technical rescuer with specialties and emergency medical technician. He has attended the Fire and Rescue Management Institute offered through the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s Continuing Education Office. He also has completed the N.C. Chief Officers Executive Development Program offered through the N.C. Association of Fire Chiefs.
Myers also recently completed the municipal and county administration program through the UNC School of Government. He currently lives in Thomasville with his wife, Jennifer.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.