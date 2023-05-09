THOMASVILLE — Public input at Thursday’s meeting regarding the future use of the old Thomasville police station overwhelmingly favored some type of restaurant or brewery.

The meeting, which was held at Ball Park Community Center, allowed residents and city officials to exchange ideas on how the former Thomasville Police Department at 7 W. Guilford St. should be used. City Manager Michael Brandt led the discussion, in which nearly 70 community members who were on hand participated by prioritizing their preferred uses for the building.

