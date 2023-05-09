THOMASVILLE — Public input at Thursday’s meeting regarding the future use of the old Thomasville police station overwhelmingly favored some type of restaurant or brewery.
The meeting, which was held at Ball Park Community Center, allowed residents and city officials to exchange ideas on how the former Thomasville Police Department at 7 W. Guilford St. should be used. City Manager Michael Brandt led the discussion, in which nearly 70 community members who were on hand participated by prioritizing their preferred uses for the building.
One prevailing idea kept coming to the forefront.
“The No. 1 was either restaurant or brewery at 39 [responses],” Brandt said. “Those were references to either a restaurant specific, brewery specific or distillery, or a mixture of those two or three uses. Obviously this is going to be one of our items that we take a deeper dive into.”
A proposed museum came in a distant second, with 12 residents suggesting the building could be converted to what would essentially be “a Thomasville history lesson” come to life. That sentiment actually carried over into the discussion of a potential brewery. Several individuals suggested that a mixed-use situation could accommodate a brewery or restaurant that paid homage to the building’s former uses.
When the 19,000-square-foot building opened in 1937, it served as Thomasville City Hall, the police station, fire station, jail, health clinic and library. As the city grew, many of these departments moved to other buildings, eventually leaving only the police department.
In May 2020, Thomasville police moved into a new headquarters at 250 W. Main St.
The city created the 7 West Guilford Street Committee last year to consider the future of the building. That committee is currently researching the cost to renovate the space, including updating the heating and air, plumbing, roof, windows, electrical and other big-ticket items.
Brandt indicated that the committee has sold all the leftover furniture and removed some previous renovations, restoring it to as close to original as possible.
As part of the meeting Thursday, residents were asked to list some of what makes a brewery or restaurant a worthwhile use. Within the scope of the project, those on hand discussed strengths and weaknesses of the building and the community at large.
Among the strengths, those in attendance mentioned the city’s entrepreneurs, its customer base, foodies and business-friendly regulatory environment. In particular, one of the entrepreneurs who was on hand mentioned the city’s penchant for seeking out dining options.
“In my experience, folks in this town do not mind spending money on food, and atmosphere as well,” said Steve Teglas, who owns and operates The Next 56 Days.
Other residents agreed, some indicating that there is a reason one frequently cannot find parking at Sixty Six Grill and Taphouse. Weaknesses pertaining to the possibility of a brewery focused on Thomasville’s social district, which permits the consumption of alcoholic beverages in front of the building in which they were purchased. Other cities have less restrictive policies, but Brandt suggested the legality of those districts remain somewhat murky.
Other residents pointed to a limited number of fine dining options in Thomasville. Brandt mentioned that perhaps the lack of options for upscale dining could be an opportunity instead of a weakness for the project, considering competition would be relatively scarce.
Mayor Raleigh York Jr., who said he got his first driver’s license in the building in the mid-1960s, chairs the committee and acknowledges that the building means a lot to several people in the city. The committee is expected to consider options and make its recommendation to Thomasville City Council in late summer or early fall.
