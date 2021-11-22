THOMASVILLE — Small Business Saturday arrives in Thomasville this weekend, a crucial juncture facing businesses, city officials indicate.
Thomasville City Councilman Neal Grimes reported at the most recent regular meeting of council that small, independently-owned businesses rely heavily on the participation of residents on the weekend after Thanksgiving to do their holiday shopping nearby. According to the U.S. Small Business Association, there are 31.7 million small businesses in the country. They are responsible for 65.1% of the net new jobs created from 2000 to 2019.
“Our small businesses are the backbone, the driver of the economy in our community,” Thomasville Area Chamber of Commerce President Keith Tobin said. “If you go in there and look at the services and the products that they offer, it’s so important. … In the last month or so, we’ve had about eight businesses open in our community.”
In all, 47.1% of all employees in the private sector are employed by small businesses. According to Grimes, 62% of those small businesses reported last year that they needed to see customer spending return to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2020 in order to stay in business. Of those, 65% of small business owners said it would be most helpful in their businesses to see their regular customers return and start making purchases again.
City Manager Michael Brandt echoed the encouragement of both Grimes and Tobin for residents to support jobs and boost the local economy. He highlighted a few of the recent developments that have begun to reshape the face of retail in Thomasville.
St. Popperville Kettlecorn opened downtown this month. Captain’s Table is a new seafood restaurant that will open soon at the site of the former Hunan Chinese Restaurant. A new Mexican restaurant will open at the site of the former Tommy’s Barbecue on National Highway.
A candy store is coming to 2 E. Main St. in the former Nature’s Own business on the corner of Randolph and Main.
A fitness and nutrition center is opening at 5 W. Main St. A boutique store opened on Randolph Street. Nature’s Cottage, which had moved away from Thomasville, has now moved back to 6 Randolph St. And finally, a photography studio is moving onto National Highway.
“There’s a lot of good things happening in Thomasville,” Brandt said. “The key to these small businesses, as has been said before, is to shop local. You’ve got to shop local, you’ve got to take advantage of it and go out and visit these shops to keep them in business.”
Also at the regular November meeting of Thomasville City Council, the 2021 audited financial statement presentation by Martin Starnes & Associates revealed a favorable financial position for the city. Paula Hodges presented the audit, saying Thomasville received a clean opinion with no findings or questioned costs.
