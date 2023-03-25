THOMASVILLE — The life of a longtime Thomasville public servant was honored this month by those who worked alongside him as government officials.
Joe Leonard, former Thomasville city councilman and CEO of the Thomasville Memorial Day Parade, died March 14 at the age of 86 after a long battle with several significant health issues. The city of Thomasville paid tribute to Leonard at its regular March meeting on Monday, with Mayor Raleigh York Jr. offering remarks in appreciation of Leonard’s work on council.
Others who have since concluded their time on City Council also discussed their fellow council member’s tenure. Scott Styers, whose stint on council ran from 2007 to 2021, spent more than seven years with Leonard as part of the city’s governing body.
“Joe spent a lot of years being a servant, both in the military and serving in the police force a couple of places,” Styers said. “He always had a servant’s heart. I think he always had the best intentions for what he thought was good for the people he represented, the people he protected. He worked hard to try to accomplish that.”
Leonard’s drive to achieve the vision he had for Thomasville is mentioned consistently among his peers.
He served for many years as CEO of The Thomasville Memorial Day Parade, was on council for eight years and devoted many hours of his time to Thomasville Police Department and Crime Stoppers. Leonard was also a member of the Thomasville Lions Club and Thomasville Masonic Lodge. He also served with the Jaycees, Shriners, banking institution boards and was a board member of other various local organizations.
York mentioned the respect he had for Leonard’s civic work and the dedication to drawing attention to the veterans who served this country. By the 1960s, Maj. Gen. Hubert Leonard, Joe’s late brother, began gaining statewide recognition for his service. In 1991, President Bill Clinton named Hubert Leonard a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army.
More than 30 years ago, Hubert Leonard and his brother began a parade that is now one of the largest Memorial Day parades in the country.
“Joe was there from the start,” York said. “That’s something that was really close to his heart and mine, too. That’s where I really got to know Joe was through that committee. I appreciate the opportunities that he gave me to participate. I appreciate his leadership on that committee for all those many years. But he was involved with so much more, with the Lions Club and so many others.”
York’s personal awareness of Leonard’s dedication to his causes and his family was only heightened by his funeral service held last Saturday. The mayor acknowledged that his belief remains that Joe Leonard’s greatest achievement was the legacy he left for his family.
“I went to the funeral service last Saturday, and I’ll just have to say that it was one of the most heartwarming funeral services I believe I’ve ever attended,” York said. “[Several family members] spoke of Joe the family man. He certainly left a legacy of memories there with them. These things that I heard last Saturday are things that will live on with them for the rest of their lives.”
York was quick to point out that his family’s memories of Leonard shared a common thread with those whose association with him was more of a professional nature. The mayor recalled trips he took with Leonard pertaining to Memorial Day preparations, as well as the ones they made through the local government.
During those times, he said he learned quite a lot about Leonard’s relationship with the public.
“I don’t know that Joe ever met a stranger,” York said. “Joe and I took trips to Fort Bragg about things with Memorial Day together. We went to events in Raleigh with the local government, things with the state. He would drive sometimes. When we were traveling, when I’d go eat with him, he’d always want to pay for my lunch and things like that. It’s hard to say no, because he wouldn’t take no for an answer.
“Those are memories that we have. When somebody passes, these memories start coming back to you.”
A graduate of Thomasville High School, Leonard joined the U.S. Army after graduation. Following his military service and prior to his time in office, he served as a police officer, spent several years in banking, car and home sales before his retirement.
During his tenure as councilman, Leonard sought to reform policing and street maintenance in the city. As a key supporter for overhauling the way Thomasville provided service via infrastructure, Leonard was instrumental in a 1-cent sales tax increase that allowed for a significantly larger investment in the roadways.
His insistence on working for the betterment of the city earned the respect of even peers who disagreed with his vision for Thomasville. No matter where one stood on particular issues, those who worked with him closely made certain this month that his name is invoked with respect.
“He will certainly be missed by a lot of folks,” Styers said. “I think very highly of his family and wish them the very best.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.