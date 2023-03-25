THONWS-03-25-23 LEONARD

Joe Leonard is shown speaking during a patriotic gathering in this 2017 photograph.

 SPECIAL | HPE

THOMASVILLE — The life of a longtime Thomasville public servant was honored this month by those who worked alongside him as government officials.

Joe Leonard, former Thomasville city councilman and CEO of the Thomasville Memorial Day Parade, died March 14 at the age of 86 after a long battle with several significant health issues. The city of Thomasville paid tribute to Leonard at its regular March meeting on Monday, with Mayor Raleigh York Jr. offering remarks in appreciation of Leonard’s work on council.

