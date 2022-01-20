THOMASVILLE — A discussion of pay rates for city staff will be one of several ongoing focuses on the horizon in 2022 for Thomasville City Council.
City Manager Michael Brandt and council members fixed their attention on how to better compensate Thomasville employees at a recent budget retreat, attempting to remedy what Brandt says is a pivotal item that must be addressed.
“For a very long time now, we have moved away from merit increase-type activity as a general rule of thumb and have gone to cost-of-living increases,” Brandt said of the city’s COLA, which have ranged anywhere from 0 to 4% increases over the last 12 years. “We have an issue with low pay … and the reality is that if you give a 1 or 2 or even 3% increase to someone making $11.97, that pretty much becomes one more trip to McDonald’s or the grocery store.”
Brandt said to truly address the issue, the city would need to do a pay study. The city manager explained the concept of compression as it pertains to pay schedules, cautioning council members that a large pay bump to some employees could cause a much smaller pay differential between lowest-paid and middle-tier employees, disincentivizing longevity.
Councilman Ron Bratton stated his preference to see the bottom third of pay rates in the city receive a noticeable increase. He and other members of council said they were open to coming up with creative ways to establish a differential between lower, mid-level and upper-tiered pay classifications.
Creating career ladders in some departments was discussed as a potential solution to issues related to pay. A potential downside to pay increases, however, could be an increase in taxes, though council members are reluctant to raise taxes after they did so to build the new police department and upgrade parks and rec facilities.
Councilman Doug Hunt, one of four council members who joined the local government in December, asked if the city has any sort of programs that would provide a boost to employee morale.
“I was just talking about showcasing an employee each month who went above and beyond,” Hunt said. “Not everything has to be tied to money to make an employee feel good, like they’re making a difference. I mean, yeah, you’ve got to have the money, but there’s other things you can do to make them [realize] they matter.”
Brandt said staff will look into ways of recognition for the city’s employees as a way of accentuating any potential pay increase, echoing sentiments from multiple council members who said the city must do a better job of showing its appreciation.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
