THOMASVILLE — A vote at the regular April meeting of Thomasville City Council will now formally begin the process to move the city’s board of education from an appointed body to an elected one.
City Council passed a resolution last week which will request that local legislation from the General Assembly consider amending the process of installing Thomasville City Schools board members from appointment to election. All five board members are currently appointed by City Council. City Attorney Misti Whitman emphasized that council members initiated the process and approached staff about amending the way in which board members assume their seats.
“Recognizing the fact that it is important for our citizens and our parents to have a say-so in the school board for their children, City Council has requested us to move forward with the process of allowing board members to be elected,” said Whitman. “You have a resolution that would change the way that it is done, so that we would be doing it like the vast majority of school systems in the state.”
All five board members could soon be elected by the residents of the city of Thomasville, as is the case in Davidson County. Two members of the TCS board would be initially elected for two-year terms and three members would be elected for four-year terms, a switch that is proposed to take place in November 2023.
An appointed official will now contact local legislation to get the ball rolling. Sitting council members and other challengers for City Council last year discussed the issue of electing school board members at a candidates forum. Councilwoman Wendy Sellars offered at the time that she would be amenable to the change and followed up with her vote last week.
“This is my fourth time running for council,” Sellars, who previously served on the school board, said at the forum. “I ran first in 2015, and it was a new experience for me. … I served on our Thomasville school board for five years, and my last year, I served as the Thomasville school board chair. That gave me a really good insight on how our school board works. I do understand as a city councilperson, yes, we do appoint our city school board, but we do not have much insight or control on what our school board does.
“I’m definitely interested in an elected school board, if that’s what our council wants to move toward.”
Councilman Ron Bratton has also been vocal about his support of the measure. Last week, he indicated his approval with the steps the council had taken to make it an elected body.
“Ever since I’ve been on council for these 12 years, I thought this is something we needed to do,” Bratton said. “It just seemed like the last few elections, we started getting a lot of input from the community and citizens, that they thought that’s the way we should go.”
