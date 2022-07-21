THOMASVILLE — In announcing this spring the transition soon to take place within Thomasville City Schools, the city’s school board triggered a succession plan that will begin Sept. 1.
On Monday, Thomasville City Council applauded the efforts of Superintendent Cate Gentry, who is passing the baton to current Assistant Superintendent Chris Kennedy in the fall. The board of education announced the appointment of Kennedy as Gentry’s successor and next superintendent of Thomasville City Schools earlier this month.
“We just wanted to let you know how much we appreciate you being here and what you’ve done for our children in our schools and in the city,” Mayor Raleigh York Jr. said to Gentry prior to reading a proclamation and presenting Gentry with a certificate at the regular July council meeting. “We thank you for your commitment in building opportunities for the success of the students. We’re proud of the work you have done.”
Named assistant principal at Central Davidson Middle School in 2000, Gentry was elevated to principal in 2002. In 2005, she was named principal at West Davidson High School. She became principal of Davidson Early College in 2012 and joined TCS in 2015 as the system’s chief academic officer.
In September 2017, she was named the chief operations officer for TCS. She was promoted to interim superintendent in February 2018 and had the interim label removed four months later. During her four-plus years as top administrator, Gentry has piloted the system through the COVID-19 years and mitigated $1.2 million in debt for the school system.
For these and other factors, city council has been effusive in their praise throughout her tenure for Gentry’s body of work. Councilman Hunter Thrift, in particular, has commented in open session on multiple occasions regarding his approval of the current superintendent’s management of the TCS budget.
His comments Monday, however, centered on the impact she has made on the lives of those she represents.
“Most of you know that I am a middle-school teacher, so we know how important it is to have a successful administration that is really strong,” Thrift said. “Thank you for your service to our community, but most importantly, to our students.”
The responsibility of leading TCS into a new chapter will soon fall to Kennedy, who has served as assistant superintendent in TCS since 2020 and has nearly 30 years of experience in education as a teacher, coach, athletic director and school administrator. A native of Goldsboro, he began his teaching career in Wayne County Schools and also taught in Wake County and Lexington City schools. He also served as an assistant principal and principal in Johnston County Public Schools prior to coming to Thomasville.
Since coming to TCS, Kennedy has served the district as chief academic officer, overseeing curriculum and instruction, student services, exceptional children, career and technical education and the English language learner program. He has also managed a multimillion-dollar budget as federal programs director. He has since expanded his role to include supervision of district operations.
In addition, Kennedy has led school transformation and school improvement efforts with demonstrated success, including leading one of the state’s lowest-performing schools out of failing status in just one year. He is a published author and frequent presenter at conferences
and for university educator preparation programs.
